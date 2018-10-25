Made In Oklahoma: Stuffed corn muffins with chili

OKLAHOMA CITY- We all know that cornbread goes with chili, but officials with the Made In Oklahoma Coalition say putting chili in your cornbread is just as good.

Stuffed Corn Muffins with Chili

Serves: Makes 16 muffins

Ingredients: 1 (14-ounce) package Schwab`s Brick Chili

1 small onion, finely chopped

1⁄8 teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 packages Shawnee Mills Corn Muffin Mix

2 eggs

2⁄3 Cup Hiland Whole Milk

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1. Heat oven to 350 degrees.

2. In a large saute pan, heat the chili. Add onion and cinnamon, and cook for about 5 minutes. Remove from heat, and allow to cool slightly so the chili is warm but not hot to the touch.

3. Place the chili in a plastic bag or piping bag with a 3⁄8-inch tip or hole.

4. In a medium mixing bowl combine the corn muffin mix with eggs, milk and cheese, mixing until fully combined. Fill the muffin tins 2⁄3 full with a large spoon or ice cream scoop. Pipe the chili mixture into each of the muffins by pushing the tip below the surface of corn muffin mix. Squeeze until the muffin mix rises to nearly filling each tin to the top.

5. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes or until golden brown and cooked through.