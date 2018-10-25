Nearly 3 years later, vanished 20-year-old with disabilities still haunts family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. - Two years after a 20-year-old woman with disabilities went missing, leads have gone cold. But for RoseMarie Timperley's father, and investigators, the search isn't over.

John Timperley said the disappearance of his first daughter haunts him everyday.

"I have to play games with my mind in order to get out of bed," he said. "She's on vacation, it's just going to be a little bit longer, she`ll be back."

However, investigators say there have been no sings suggesting she will be back ever since she vanished from an Okmulgee County group home February 2016. Deputies said she possibly left through a window between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. and hasn't been seen since.

Timperley said Rose is developmentally disabled. At 20, she had the mental capacity of a 13-year-old. She was also newly suffering from schizophrenic episodes around the time she disappeared. He said she was always eager to make people happy, and that she was trusting to a fault.

"A stranger was a friend she hadn't met yet," Timperley said.

Deputies said she may have been easily manipulated. They're considering everything, including the possibility she was sold into human trafficking.

"She could have met someone that convinced her to run off with them, and she went at first willingly but she could be traded on the streets for sex, for drugs," said Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Aaron Swayze.

Not long before she disappeared, deputies said Rose was overheard talking on the phone to someone she called "Uncle Charles." She told a group home employee that "Uncle Charles" was going to take her to a funeral. It's an alarming detail to those looking for her.

"There wasn't anybody with any means that we know of by Chuck, Charles the she would know," Timperley said.

So far, deputies said they've only gotten three leads to her whereabouts, the most recent coming from Phoenix a few weeks ago. It wasn't her, but it gave investigators hope that people are keeping an eye out for her.

Meanwhile, her family is at their wits' end, desperate to know anything, even if it's only that she's okay.

"I want to know if she's buried, if she's not suffering," Timperley said. "Rose, if you just don't want to come back, fine. Just let us know."

Any information about where RoseMarie may be should go to the OSBI tip line at 800-522-8017 or at tips@osbi.ok.gov, or the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office at (918) 756-4311.