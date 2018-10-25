Oklahoma City Boathouse Foundation opens new Aubrey K. McClendon Riverfront Plaza

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Boathouse celebrated the opening of a new plaza on Wednesday.

The Aubrey K. McClendon Riverfront Plaza, presented by Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City, opened during a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Mike Knopp, Oklahoma City Boathouse Foundation board member and project donors.

The plaza includes multiple seating areas and fire pits, and have views of both RIVERSPORT Rapids and the Oklahoma River.

The public is invited to experience the new fire pits on Saturday, October 27, during RIVERSPORT OKC’s free outdoor movie night featuring the Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus. The movie starts at dusk and materials for s’mores will be provided.

Materials and labor for the plaza were provided by Grooms Irrigation, Minick Materials, Smith and Pickel Construction, Deep Fork Tree Farm and Total Environment, Inc.