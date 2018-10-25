× Oklahoma City officer found not guilty of domestic abuse

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City police officer was found not guilty after being accused of abusing his wife.

On July 3, Donald Brewer was arrested and charged with domestic abuse by strangulation of his wife. That charge was later dismissed by the court, and Brewer was charged with domestic abuse.

Back on June 6, police said the two got into an argument at their home and Brewer called the police. His wife was arrested for allegedly hitting Brewer in the head with a curling iron.

However, those charges were dropped and he was named the aggressor in the fight.

A search warrant affidavit states that while officers were investigating the scene, Brewer was sending texts to his wife, “advising her to reduce the details of the incident texting ‘if this goes bad, we are both going to catch charges and might get fired.'”

Garvin Isaacs, an attorney and legal analyst, said there is likely more to the whole story.

“We don’t know what else is in there,” Isaacs said. “Maybe, there’s exculpatory evidence, evidence that would lead you to believe they’re innocent.”

On Wednesday, a jury found Brewer not guilty of domestic abuse.