OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. – Game wardens are looking for suspects accused of damaging a food plot at an eastern Oklahoma wildlife area.

According to game wardens, two suspects in a red truck caused significant damage to a food plot planted on Okmulgee Wildlife Management Area.

It is illegal to drive off designated roadways on a wildlife management area, as well as driving across cultivated ground.



If you have any information, call Game Warden Jordan Toyne at (918) 625-5971.