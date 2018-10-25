Online grocery delivery service coming to Oklahoma City Sam’s Clubs

OKLAHOMA CITY – Shopping for groceries just became a little easier for residents and businesses across Oklahoma City who enjoy buying in bulk.

Sam’s Club and Instacart just announced that they are bringing online grocery delivery to nearly 350 Sam’s Clubs across the nation by the end of 2018, including Oklahoma City.

Beginning Thursday, Instacart customers in Oklahoma City will have the option to shop at Sam’s Club, even if they do not have a Sam’s Club membership. Sam’s Club members will receive lower, member-only pricing on items.

“Our members love this service, so we decided to give the gift of fast, easy home delivery to more members just in time for the holidays,” said Sachin Padwal, Sam’s Club’s Vice President of Product Management. “To help the holidays run smooth, we’re offering a wide product assortment available on Instacart so shoppers can now get household goods delivered. We’re excited that last minute gifts, small appliances, extra pillows and towels – just to name a few things – are just a few clicks and minutes away!”

Organizers say that customers who order their items through Instacart can have them delivered in as little as one hour.