OSBI: Perkins man charged in his father's death

PERKINS, Okla. – A Perkins man has been charged in the death of his own father, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

OSBI said charges were filed on Wednesday against 36-year-old Jerry Ray Crain for shooting and killing his dad, Thomas Richard Craine.

Back on July 29, Thomas was found shot to death at the home he lived in with his son in Perkins. The Perkins Police Department then requested that OSBI assist them with the case.

According to OSBI, Jerry gave a statement to agents that was later found to conflict with evident found at the crime scene.

Jerry has a criminal history, including a March guilty plea to misdemeanor assault and battery in the presence of minor children, for which he was currently on supervised probation.

OSBI said Jerry was arrested on Wednesday by Perkins police and booked into the Payne County jail on one count of first-degree manslaughter.