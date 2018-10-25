× Police in pursuit of abduction suspect in Yukon

YUKON, Okla. – Yukon police are in a suspect pursuit that started around Reno and Cemetery.

Authorities say the suspect abducted a woman and eventually the victim escaped the vehicle.

Suspect took the woman in a red Ford truck, but crashed it near SW 119th and Cemetery after losing the victim.

The suspect escaped on foot and was possibly picked up by a flatbed truck.

Authorities have dogs on the ground searching for the suspect.

The victim was transported to OU Medical in critical condition.

OHP, OKC, and Mustang are assisting Yukon in this chase.

The suspect threw two packages out at 59th and Cemetery, and 89th and Cemetery.

Police ask that citizens avoid the area.

There is no other information available at this time.