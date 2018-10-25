× Report: ‘Space Needle’ at Oklahoma State Fair Park to be torn down

OKLAHOMA CITY – It is an iconic sight at Oklahoma State Fair Park.

For the past 50 years, the Space Tower has overlooked the state fairgrounds in Oklahoma City.

However, NewsOK reports that the space tower will soon be torn down.

Officials say the ‘Space Needle’ has been vacant after severe flooding in the spring of 2010 damaged its electrical and mechanical systems.

Recently, state fair officials learned that it would cost over $1 million just to stabilize the structure.

The newspaper reports that it will likely be torn down by this winter.