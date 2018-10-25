Starbucks opens first U.S. ‘Signing Store’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Starbucks has officially opened their first U.S. Signing Store in Washington, D.C.

The store, which opened October 23, will "provide employment opportunities for Deaf and hard of hearing people as part of the company's commitment to inclusion, accessibility and diversity."

Starbucks officials say all Signing Store partners will be fluent in American Sign Language (ASL) to "drive a greater connection with the Deaf and hard of hearing community."

The inspiration came from Starbucks' first-ever Signing Store, which opened in Malaysia in 2016.

The new store is located at 6th and H Street near Gallaudet University.