× ‘State Plate’ showcases delicious dishes across the Sooner State

OKLAHOMA CITY – When you think of food in Oklahoma, you likely think of the cattle industry or maybe even something fried.

A television show is planning to showcase some of the most delicious dishes the Sooner State has to offer.

‘State Plate’ on INSP features entertainer Taylor Hicks as he hits the road to try some of America’s most iconic foods.

This season, Hicks heads to Oklahoma where he tried fried rattlesnake, chicken fried steak, smashed okra, summer squash and fried pie with strawberry filling.

During the episode, Hicks visited Burger Station, Cattlemen’s Steakhouse, Freed Family Farm, Acadian Family Farm and Arbuckle Mountain Fried Pies.

The episode is set to air Monday, Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. on INSP.