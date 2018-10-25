× Suspect accused of leading Midwest City police on chase still on the run

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – A suspect who led police on a chase overnight is still on the run.

Around 2 a.m. Thursday, police a say a vehicle ran a red light near Sooner and Will Rogers, and when the officer attempted to pull the driver over, he wouldn’t stop and took off.

At one point, the driver hit a van, and the van hit another vehicle. Police say the man almost hit a police vehicle as well.

The suspect eventually stopped and fled on foot. Authorities say they are still looking for him, and have not released a suspect description.

There was a passenger inside of the man’s vehicle, and he was taken to the hospital to be treated for a head injury.

The driver hit by the van was uninjured, and the subject in the van was transported with minor injuries.