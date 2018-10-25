Two teachers found dead in suburban Indiana home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FISHERS, Ind. – Authorities have identified two veteran teachers who were found dead in their Fishers, Indiana home on Wednesday.

The Hamilton County coroner said the couple has been identified as 52-year-old Frank Sergi II and 44-year-old Kristal Sergi. Their causes of death are expected to be announced Friday.

The bodies were discovered in a house after gunshots were reported by neighbors at about 6 p.m., according to WXIN. Police said they don't believe anyone else is involved.

One family friend said he and several others got a text message from the husband, saying to look after the couple’s children.

The deaths left family, friends and the community in disbelief. Classes are canceled through the end of the week at Hoosier Road Elementary and at Fall Creek Intermediate schools.

The Hamilton Southeastern school district released a statement saying in part, “It is with great sadness that we have learned of the sudden passing of two longtime staff members” and adding that grief counselors will be at the schools Friday.

“You know I woke up this morning still shaking, surprised by everything," said neighbor Michael Jenson. "It was completely unexpected.”

Michael lives across the street from the home where the two bodies were found.

The next day, flowers were left on the doorstep. Michael described the husband, Frank, who worked as an art teacher, as a friendly guy in the neighborhood.

“He’s the first person I met here. I was taking my kids trick-or-treating last year. He was dressed up as a werewolf, playing games in the street. He seemed like a cool guy to be around,” said Jensen.

Neighbors say the wife, Kristal, no longer lived at the home which went up for sale in August. Court records show the couple filed for divorce that same month. Now neighbors can only wonder if that separation led to the violence.

“They’re going through a divorce and I know that can be really rough,” said Jensen. “But to see this it’s like wow. How and why would it drive someone to do something so sad and tragic. Unbelievable.”

Police said they did not have reports of prior, violent incidents involving the couple and believe the shooting was an isolated incident.