WATCH: Helmet cam shows Oklahoma City firefighters battle apartment blaze

Posted 10:32 am, October 25, 2018, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – Helmet cam released by the Oklahoma City Fire Department shows the intense moments firefighters go through every day on the job.

Late in the evening on October 16, crews responded to an apartment fire near NW 39th and Portland.

When they arrived on scene, they were met with heavy flames and smoke.

Video shows firefighters rushing to get water on the blaze through an immense amount of smoke.

Officials quickly put out the fire and searched for any possible victims.

There were no reports of any injuries.