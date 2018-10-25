× Winning tickets from Powerball drawing sold in Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. – Did you win?

According to the Oklahoma Lottery, there were two big winning tickets in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing!

Lottery officials say a $100,000 winning ticket was sold at Dizzy B’s in Guymon, and a $50,000 winning ticket was sold at an OnCue in Norman.

The numbers drawn were 3, 21, 45, 53, 56, and the Powerball was 22.

Unlike the Mega Millions, whose odds were 1 in 302 million, the Powerball has better chances of 1 in 292.2 million. If there is a winner, it would be the one of the largest jackpots in US history.

The Powerball jackpot now stands at $750 million. The next drawing is Saturday, October 27.