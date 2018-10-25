Oklahoma woman credits internet for helping her lose 125 pounds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The focus you see in 26-year-old Alex Baca's eyes comes from a lot of hard work and determination.

"So far, I've lost about 125 pounds, and it's been about a year and a half,” she said.

To put the weight loss into perspective, look at this photo of Baca from 2016. At the time, she weighed around 350 pounds.

Fresh out of college, Baca said her life wasn't going quite like she planned.

"I was applying for jobs that I thought I really wanted and didn't get," she said. "I was having failed relationships."

Baca decided something needed to change.

"To stop focusing on what was bad, and focus on the good and start to control the things that I could - and that was my body," she said.

So, Baca used the internet as her fitness classroom, learning about nutrition and exercise. She credits her favorite health app as a main contributor to getting her on a healthy diet.

"My Lose It app is such a huge help. It's helped me understand foods completely, what macros are, how calories count and hit our body,” she said.

Baca said nutrition was the biggest factor in losing weight. She now recreates her favorite fast food meals using nutritious ingredients and posts them on Instagram for others to try, too.

"Pizza bowls, chicken wings. You can seriously have it all. Pad Thai again is one of my favorite foods, and I just recreated it with Zoodles," she said.

Small changes with huge results not just in her body but Baca's entire life.

“I have reached so many other goals that I didn't even set up for myself like happiness, and finding love, and riding a roller coaster for the first time and not being worried not to fit in a restaurant booth," she said.

Baca doesn't have a weight loss goal. She said her only goal is to be happy.