Woman displaced after house fire in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – A woman was able to escape her burning home, but fire officials say she may never be able to live in it again.

Around midnight Thursday, Tulsa firefighters were called to a reported house fire near 81st and Sheridan.

When crews arrived, they saw heavy flames and smoke coming from the house and truck outside.

The official cause of the fire is still under investigation, but investigators believe it may have started from the truck parked outside.

The woman was able to make it out of her home safely, but according to FOX 23, fire officials say it’s likely too damaged to live in again. She is currently staying with family.

Crews were also able to rescue two dogs and cat.

There were no reports of any injuries.