Yukon man arrested after allegedly running child pornography 'distribution hub'

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. – A Yukon man was recently taken into custody after he allegedly uploaded child pornography to a file sharing account.

The investigation began on Oct. 22 when the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce received a case from Dropbox.

Authorities learned that 54-year-old William Goble allegedly uploaded child pornography to his Dropbox account.

Dropbox’s report showed over 200 media files contained explicit child pornography with victims as young as 1-year-old.

Investigators with the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office quickly served a search warrant at Goble’s home, where they found child pornography on his iPad.

When confronted, Goble admitted to running a child pornography distribution hub from his house.

Goble was arrested on complaints of aggravated possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography.