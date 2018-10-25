Yukon students donate more blood than hundreds of other schools in 3 states

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUKON, Okla. - Sometimes high school students get a bad rap, but at one Oklahoma high school, the students go above and beyond to make a big difference in our state.

Students at Yukon High School are literally saving lives.

Their school is at the top when it comes to getting blood donations. They beat out 449 schools from Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas.

Principal Melissa Barlow thinks she knows one reason why her students succeed when they rally together:

"They blow my mind every time they set their mind to doing something, and it’s just absolutely amazing we created a culture at Yukon High School of giving back."

Teacher Daryl Andrews believes Yukon High School’s blood drives teach lessons beyond the classroom.

"The big thing we do is service based and everything we do we want them to see the end result, and them benefitting people and making a change in people’s lives,” said Andrews.

"Yukon high school students are absolutely amazing. I have never worked with such a great group of kids. They put their heart and soul into the blood drives and to anything they do for community," raved Jordan Post from the Oklahoma Blood Institute.

Students are glad to know their efforts are helping so many people.

"One unit of blood saves three lives, so people were saving lives all across Oklahoma and it may end up in Guymon," student Madilyn Dunn told News4.

"I love helping others and I feel like the blood drive is like the best way to give back," said student Hope Morrison.

Yukon high school students leading the way and helping save lives.

Another great example of what’s right with our schools.

If you have positive story about something good happening in our schools, share it with us. Click here and leave us a short note.