× 4 the weekend: new exhibit at the Jenks Aquarium

JENKS, Okla. – The Oklahoma Aquarium IS CELEBRATING, and to mark 15 years, the aquarium opened its new Polynesian reef.

A 65 thousand gallon, 10-foot-deep tank houses the reef with 75 colorful species inside. The number of fish in here will double in the coming months.

Aquarium staffers have been hand crafting the reef for the past year.

It’s the last weekend for you to catch Pollard Theatre`s presentation of Ghost The Musical. See the hit film come to life on the stage as Sam avenges his death and protects his love, Molly. You won’t want to miss it!

Head to the OKC Zoo for the annual Haunt The Zoo this weekend.

Tonight is Haunt The Zoo-All Grown Up for adults. It runs from 7-11:55 p.m. Tomorrow and Saturday is all about the kiddos from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Parents get your kids dressed up and head to Lake Arcadia for Storybook Forest.

Kids can get candy from storybook characters and see amazing storybook scenes in the kid-friendly, not-so-scary event.

It runs tonight through Tuesday so make your plans to check it out!