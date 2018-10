× Authorities on the scene of fatal wreck in SW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – First responders are on the scene of a fatal wreck near SW 44th and Linn Ave just before 10 p.m. Friday.

Authorities tell News 4 one vehicle was going southbound on Linn and the other was going westbound on SW 44th when they collided.

One person was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the other car was arrested.

There is no other information at this time.