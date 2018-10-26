× Construction on MAPS 3 streetcar comes to an end

OKLAHOMA CITY – There was a celebration in downtown Oklahoma City on Thursday for a MAPS 3 milestone.

Construction for the Oklahoma City streetcar is finished, and city leaders applauded construction workers and business owners in the area.

Although construction is done, that doesn’t mean the streetcars are ready for riders just yet. In fact, they won’t be open for a couple of months.

The $131 million project will link Midtown to the downtown business district and Bricktown.

There is already talk of extending it if voters approve a MAPS 4 project.