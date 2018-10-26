× Day of the Dead Festival coming to Plaza District this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY – An annual festival that celebrates the Mexican holiday of Dia de los Muertos is coming to the Plaza District this weekend.

On Oct. 28, visitors are encouraged to head to the Plaza District to celebrate the annual Day of the Dead Festival.

From 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., families can enjoy live music, dancing, sugar skull making, food trucks and shopping at the annual festival.

The La Catrina procession begins at 4:15 pm. and will run down N.W. 16th St., featuring costumed ‘Catrins and Catrinas,’ large puppets and a drum line.