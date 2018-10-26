Defense calls psychologist to testify in retrial against former Oklahoma teacher

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - Defense attorneys for a former Tishomingo teacher called two more witnesses to the stand Friday.

Shelley Jo Duncan, 50, is charged with one count of lewd acts with a child. She is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old in 2016.

Duncan's first trial in late May resulted in a hung jury.

The state retried the case this week.

One of the witnesses who testified for the defense on Friday was a psychologist licensed in the state of New York.

For hours, the jury was shown two forensic interviews conducted with the alleged victim, who is now 16 years old.

According to the psychologist, the purpose of a child forensic interview is to collect details of allegations through open-ended questions. She said it is different from an interview, which would conducted by police.

On the stand Friday, the psychologist testified there were possible inconsistencies from the alleged victim's disclosures.

During the course of trial, the alleged victim was able to tell his side of the story.

On Thursday, the alleged victim testified he and Duncan kissed twice. The first incident was allegedly in her truck, while the second incident was on school property.

According to the alleged victim, he first viewed Duncan as someone who he trusted and could go to for advice. As time progressed, he said he started seeing her as a girlfriend but did not tell anyone about the relationship because he did not want her to get in trouble.