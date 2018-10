× Fire crews quickly put out flames in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – Fire crews worked quickly to put out a fire on the roof of a strip mall at NW 36th and Classen around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

When firefighters arrived the fire was on the roof.

It spread across the roof, but there have been no reports of it reaching inside the building.

There is no word on what started the fire.

The investigation is ongoing.