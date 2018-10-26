× Inmate who walked away from correctional center found in Kansas City

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. – An inmate who walked away from a minimum-security correctional center has been taken into custody in another state.

According to officials with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, a correctional security officer noticed 35-year-old Alvaro Rodriguez was missing around 8 a.m. on Oct. 15 at the Mack Alford Correctional Center.

More than a week after he was reported missing, U.S. Marshals found Rodriguez in Kansas City, Kansas.

Rodriguez was serving sentences for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a sawed-off shotgun/rifle, drug possession, and committing a felony with a firearm that had its serial number removed.

MACC is a medium- and minimum-security prison for men, and is home to more than 800 inmates.