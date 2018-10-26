Jury finds former Tishomingo teacher guilty of lewd acts with 14-year-old boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - A Cleveland County jury found a former Tishomingo teacher guilty of lewd acts with a 14-year-old boy Friday night.

Shelley Jo Duncan, 50, was charged in 2016 after allegedly kissing the teen on two occasions.

This was Duncan’s second trial after the first ended in a mistrial.

The now 16-year-old alleged victim testified Thursday that the two kissed one time in a car and another time in the school district’s Alternative Education Building.

The boy’s mother and stepfather also testified that they were uncomfortable with how affectionate he and Duncan were, and with the gifts she gave him.

But the defense pointed out that in communications with Duncan, the boy’s mother never protested to the aspects of their relationship.

In closing arguments Friday, the state argued the teen’s testimony alone was proof enough that Duncan is guilty. Prosecutors pointed at thousands of texts between Duncan and the boy that included saying “I love you.”

But defense argued there isn’t a shred of evidence to show anything but a supportive friendship, and that ultimately, Duncan didn’t do anything illegal.

After more than two hours of deliberation, the jury sided with the state and found Duncan guilty.

Sentencing is currently set for November 30. Duncan could face up to 20 years in jail for the crime. The jury recommended six years.