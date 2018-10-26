Man arrested after allegedly installing secret cameras in metro home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NICHOLS HILLS, Okla. - Investigators said a man who was hired to do security system work in a metro home installed secret cameras to spy on a teen girl.

Ryan Alden was arrested after the family’s attorney said the girl's parents discovered the cameras when someone went to work on the air system.

The cameras were attached to the inside of three separate air vents.

According to court documents, Alden confessed to the crimes.

The family’s attorney said it’s unclear which company Alden worked for and exactly when the cameras were installed.