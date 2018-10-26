Man found dead inside car in Oklahoma creek

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities in Tulsa are investigating after a man was found dead inside a car in a creek.

Initially, officers thought the victim died during a traffic accident.

However, KJRH reports that homicide detectives were called to the scene after investigators realized the victim had been shot.

Police say the driver was heading east on 31st St. when he ended up in Brookhollow Creek. Investigators say several pieces of his car are in the Papa John’s parking lot, which is located right next to the creek.