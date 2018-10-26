Metro mom concerned about dangerous driving in elementary school crosswalk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A metro mom said she's fed up with the way people drive in the school zone at her children's elementary.

"Just standing right here, I've almost been hit by a car that just blows straight through," Savannah Collins said.

Collins walks her 5 and 7-year-olds to Fairview Elementary on Southwest 89th in Oklahoma City every day, with her 1-year-old in tow.

The path Collins and her children take is controlled by a school employee who works as a crossing guard. She said she's seen him nearly get hit by cars several times.

Fairview Elementary is in Oklahoma City limits but part of the Moore Public School District. The superintendent said, this week, they reached out to Oklahoma City police, and they agreed to have more presence in the area.

News 4 saw several officers in the area, but Collins still believes more needs to be done.

"I've almost been hit a few times, and it's scary. It's ridiculous," she said.

Oklahoma City police said to give them a call if anyone continues to encounter problems.