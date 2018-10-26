Oklahoma correctional officer pleads guilty to accepting bribes

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man has pleaded guilty to accepting bribes in return for smuggling contraband into the Federal Transfer Center.

On Oct. 2, 36-year-old Gabriel Ortiz was charged with bribery by a public official.

Investigators say the charge stems from an incident at the Federal Transfer Center, where Ortiz worked as a senior correctional officer.

As part of his job, Ortiz was responsible for supervising inmates to ensure the safety and security of the facility. He was also responsible for searching inmates and inmate housing units to prevent contraband from entering into the facility.

Officials learned from June until Sept. 3, Ortiz solicited and accepted money in exchange for smuggling contraband into the FTC for inmates.

At his plea hearing, Ortiz admitted that he accepted bribes in exchange for smuggling contraband into the FTC. His sentencing is set for Jan. 24.

He faces up to 15 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and up to three years of supervised release.