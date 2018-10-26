Police asking for help finding girls who have been missing over a week

EDMOND, Okla. – Police in Edmond are searching for two children who have been missing for over a week.

Authorities with the Edmond Police Department say Shakira and Tiara Russell ran away from home earlier this month, and family members say they left behind their medication that needs to be taken.

Investigators learned that the pair told friends and classmates about their plan to run away from home over fall break, but officials say they still don’t know where the girls are headed.

At this point, it has been more than a week since the girls have been seen by family members.

Officials are asking parents of students in Santa Fe High School or Heartland Middle School to ask their children if they have any information about where the girls may be located.