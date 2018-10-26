× Police reminding residents of safety tips ahead of Halloween

NORMAN, Okla. – While it is one of America’s favorite holidays, Halloween can also be dangerous for some people.

Halloween falls on Wednesday, Oct. 31, with many trick-or-treaters hitting the pavement from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The Norman Police Department is reminding residents of the following safety tips:

For pedestrians:

Trick-or-treat in your own neighborhood. Plan a trick-or-treating route in a familiar, well-lit area

Ensure trick-or- treaters are accompanied by an adult and walk in groups

Make sure children and accompanying adults wear bright, easily visible costumes and clothing and carry a flashlight or some other alternative lighting source

Never go into a stranger’s home or accept a ride from someone you don’t know

Walk on sidewalks wherever possible, or on the far edge of the road facing traffic to stay safe and to prevent accidents or injury

Always cross the street at a corner or an intersection using traffic signals and crosswalks, and remember to look both ways before entering the roadway.

For motorists:

Drive slowly, eliminate distractions and remain attentive in neighborhoods. Many young children are out for the evening, especially during the peak hours of 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Use EXTREME CAUTION when driving in areas where street lighting is poor or in case of inclement weather

Enter and exit driveways carefully as children are quickly moving through these areas

Utilize a designated driver if you plan to attend a Halloween party where alcohol will be served.