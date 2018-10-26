Police reminding residents of safety tips ahead of Halloween
NORMAN, Okla. – While it is one of America’s favorite holidays, Halloween can also be dangerous for some people.
Halloween falls on Wednesday, Oct. 31, with many trick-or-treaters hitting the pavement from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
The Norman Police Department is reminding residents of the following safety tips:
For pedestrians:
-
Trick-or-treat in your own neighborhood. Plan a trick-or-treating route in a familiar, well-lit area
-
Ensure trick-or- treaters are accompanied by an adult and walk in groups
-
Make sure children and accompanying adults wear bright, easily visible costumes and clothing and carry a flashlight or some other alternative lighting source
-
Never go into a stranger’s home or accept a ride from someone you don’t know
-
Walk on sidewalks wherever possible, or on the far edge of the road facing traffic to stay safe and to prevent accidents or injury
-
Always cross the street at a corner or an intersection using traffic signals and crosswalks, and remember to look both ways before entering the roadway.
For motorists:
-
Drive slowly, eliminate distractions and remain attentive in neighborhoods. Many young children are out for the evening, especially during the peak hours of 5:30 to 7 p.m.
-
Use EXTREME CAUTION when driving in areas where street lighting is poor or in case of inclement weather
-
Enter and exit driveways carefully as children are quickly moving through these areas
-
Utilize a designated driver if you plan to attend a Halloween party where alcohol will be served.