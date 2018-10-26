× Police: Suspect crashes car after allegedly stabbing woman in Del City

DEL CITY, Okla. – A brutal overnight stabbing and a car crash sent two people to the hospital on Friday morning.

Officers were called to a home near S.E. 44th and Bryant in Del City around midnight following a reported domestic disturbance.

Investigators say a woman was stabbed by a man at a home in the area. The victim ran to get help from a neighbor, while the alleged suspect tried to take off in a vehicle.

The victim banged on the neighbor’s door, leaving behind a lot of blood.

The alleged suspect didn’t get too far; he crashed into a brick fence and was trapped inside his vehicle until first responders arrived on the scene.

The victim and the suspect were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but we do not have an update on their conditions.