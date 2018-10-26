× Reports: Man arrested by feds in connection to suspicious packages has Oklahoma ties

OKLAHOMA CITY – The man arrested in connection to the suspected explosive packages discovered this week could have ties to Oklahoma, sources say Friday afternoon.

Cesar Sayoc, 56, was arrested in Plantation, Florida around 11 a.m. this morning.

Reports now say he could have ties to Oklahoma.

News 4 spoke with event promoter Tony Valentine. During the conversation, Valentine said Sayoc did work in Oklahoma.

The Washington Examiner is reporting that Valentine hired Cesar Sayoc to strip on multiple occasions during the 1990s, and worked as a dancer in Oklahoma.

TMZ is reporting that Sayoc worked for Gold Productions, a male dancer touring company.

The News 4 team is working on corroborating these reports and searching for other sources in Oklahoma that can confirm Sayoc’s connection to the Sooner State.