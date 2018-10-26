× Rural Oklahoma school district approves policy to arm some school employees

PITTSBURG, Okla. – A rural school district in Pittsburg County is taking school security into its own hands.

Recently, the Pittsburg Public Schools Board of Education approved a policy to allow a handful of teachers to carry handguns while on school property.

Superintendent Chad Graham told the Norman Transcript that four school employees will be allowed to carry weapons after they complete the CLEET-certification process.

“We want to make sure that our staff are trained correctly,” Graham said. “I think we’re about as prepared as we can be and I think it’s going to be great for our school.”

The policy also states that the designated school employees will carry the handguns in a holster or lock them in a secured location.

District officials say they began talking about increased security at schools following the deadly shooting in Florida.