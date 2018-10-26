× Sallisaw to be the newest home for Oklahoma Veterans Center

SALLISAW, Okla. – Sallisaw won their bid to become the next host city for a new Veterans Center in Oklahoma.

Legislation was passed last spring to move the current operations at the Talihina Veterans Center to a new 175-bed facility.

Holdenville, Hugo, McAlester, Muskogee, Poteau, and Sallisaw all submitted plans to show their ability to host the newest Veterans Center.

These six communities presented real property tracts, local incentives, as well as community characteristics such as business climate, population growth trends, availability of hospital and specialty medical services, and potential referral sources.

“What an exciting time this is for Veterans, ODVA, and our staff,” said OVC Vice Chair Larry Van Schuyver. “We did our due diligence in researching where this Center should go. Every one of those cities would have been ideal for our Veterans, but no matter who we chose, Veterans won today.”

The next phase of this process will be the selection of who will design and construct this new center.