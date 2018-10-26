Slot car shop donates to charitable Christmas campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEL CITY, Okla. - They are the fastest toys money can buy.

We're talking about little, electric race cars that can top speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.

There are lots of kids and grown men who meet at a place called Top Slots Raceway in Del City a couple of times a week going head to head with these cars.

This weekend though, the races are a bit different.

These cars and drivers will be racing for a unique charity.

The "Operation Christmas Train Set Foundation" is moving in for a day of racing and raising money to buy all kinds of toys for sick or underprivileged kids.

"We help kids who otherwise wouldn't have a present with model trains, slot car sets, and we do toys for boys and girls all ages," said Dustin Fisher, director for the Operation Christmas Train Set Foundation.

Owners at Top Slots say they have more than 200 cars entered in drag races on busy weekends.

If you don't have a car to race you can rent them at Top Slots.

A portion of every race car rental will also to toward the Operation Christmas Train Set Foundation.