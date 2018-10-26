Stillwater Strong Memorial honoring homecoming crash victims to be dedicated

STILLWATER, Okla. – An Oklahoma community who lost four of their own in 2015 during the OSU Sea of Orange parade will soon have a place to pay their respects.

On Oct. 24, 2015, Adacia Chambers drove her car into an unmanned police motorcycle before plowing straight into the crowd of onlookers during Oklahoma State’s homecoming parade.

In all, authorities said four people were killed and 46 others were injured in the crash.

Officials said 2-year-old Nash Lucas, 23-year-old Nikita Nakal, 65-year-olds Dr. Marvin and Bonnie Stone were all killed in the crash.

Adacia Chambers pleaded no contest and was sentenced to multiple life sentences last year.

Following the incident, community organizers began working on a ‘Stillwater Strong’ memorial to honor the victims. The Stillwater Memorial Committee raised half the money for the memorial last year through a donation drive at the university’s homecoming football game.

Over the past three years, the group was able to raise $100,000 for the memorial.

Organizers say the structure will feature a 6-foot tall steel ribbon sitting on top of a concrete base with descriptions of the four people who died in the crash.

Dedication of the Stillwater Strong Memorial is set for Friday, Oct. 26 at 5 p.m. at the corner of Hall of Fame and Hoke Street.