‘Stillwater Strong’ memorial unveiled

STILLWATER - Stillwater residents and OSU family were on hand for the unveiling of the Stillwater Strong Memorial Friday afternoon.

The orange and blue ribbon sculpture is honoring the four killed in the homecoming parade tragedy three years ago.

"It is of great importance to the Stillwater community, the university community, and to all of us here to preserve the legacy and the memory of Marvin, Bonnie Nikita and Nash forever," said Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce.

"It is hard to remember but it's impossible to forget we will never forget," said OSU Professor, Kyle Eastham.

The base features a plaque for each one of the people who died.

Money for the memorial came from community bake sales and a collection taking during the OSU homecoming football game a year ago.

"We have come together like we have never come together before and I hope we be together always as a result of this," said OSU President Burns Hargis.

First responders were honored, as well as the more than 50 others injured, like Leo Schmitz, who lost a leg and spent three months unconscious in the hospital.

"Well this memorial means a lot to me because it helps people come here and have a safe place to pray, to remember and to respect the ones that didn't make it," said Schmitz.