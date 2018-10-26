× Suspicious parcel addressed to ex-intel director James Clapper

NEW YORK – Two law enforcement officials say a package closely resembling parcels sent to critics of President Donald Trump has been found at a postal facility in New York City.

A police bomb squad was responding to a post office in Midtown Manhattan to check out the item, which was discovered by postal workers. One official says it was addressed to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

The officials weren’t authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Police were advising pedestrians and motorists to avoid the area while they investigate.

The post office is near several Broadway theaters.