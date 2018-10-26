“This is shocking,” Woman critically injured after being stabbed, bludgeoned in Del City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEL CITY, Okla. – A woman in Del City is fighting for her life after she was violently attacked by her roommate late Thursday night.

The scene looks like something you might see in a horror movie. Blood was splattered all over the front door of a nearby home after 26-year-old Ebony Williams banged on the door, begging for help.

“She apparently had been stabbed and also bludgeoned, bludgeoned to the head,” said Captain Ted Kleber with the Del City Police Department. "We did get into the scene later on that morning in the residence, which was across the street. There were three small children in the residence. They were hiding in the corner bedroom.”

According to police, Williams lives with the alleged suspect, who has been identified as 40-year-old Antonio Draper.

After allegedly stabbing Williams near S.E. 44th and Bryant, witnesses told police Draper got in his car and drove off.

Fortunately, officers were already on their way to the scene.

“The suspect was involved in a short chase, tried to exit the neighborhood and crashed out at the corner of, I believe it was Dentwood and Bryant,” Kleber said.

Draper smashed through a brick wall just a few feet away from Emerson Joseph’s house.

Joseph told News 4 he, somehow, slept through all of the commotion.

"I get up to go to work and come outside to warm up my car, and this is what I see,” he said. "This is really bizarre. I was watching the news, and they were talking about 44th and Bryant. I didn't think all of this was happening right here.”

Draper was trapped inside his vehicle until first responders arrived on scene.

Both Draper and Williams were rushed to the hospital.

"This is shocking. This is really, really shocking,” Joseph said.

Draper was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and various drug charges.

Williams is still in critical condition in the ICU. According to police, she is expected to survive.

Officials said she may also be charged with drug trafficking.