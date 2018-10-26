Guilty pleas, one conviction in connection to Prague football player’s murder

PRAGUE, Okla. – More than a year after a 16-year-old Prague football player was shot and killed in Oklahoma City, three people connected to the case have either been convicted or pleaded guilty to charges.

In March of 2017, investigators say 16-year-old Emmanuel Zenon went to the Brookwood Village Apartments to meet someone. After arriving at the apartment complex, authorities say Zenon was robbed at gunpoint and was shot.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Following an investigation in to Zenon's death, Michael Arledge, Dakota Garrison and Terrel Skinner were arrested on complaints of first-degree murder.

In November of 2017, Dakota Garrison pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in connection with the case. He was sentenced to life in prison with all but the first 20 years suspended.

Earlier this year, Michael Arledge pleaded guilty to accessory to a felony. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

This week, a jury convicted Terrel Skinner of first-degree murder. He has yet to be sentenced.