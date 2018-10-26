× Two charged after 1,200 pounds of liquid meth found in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. – Two people have been charged after Norman police seized a record amount of methamphetamine from a semi-truck he was driving.

On Oct. 22, Norman officers found 1,260 pounds of liquid methamphetamine in the fuel tank of a semi-truck, which was parked near a Norman hotel.

Authorities say 36-year-old Enrique Lara was the driver of the truck, and 21-year-old Jasmine Morales was the passenger of the vehicle.

The estimated street value of the drugs is $4.4 million. This seizure is one of the largest ever to occur in Oklahoma, authorities say.

On Thursday, Lara and Morales were charged with possession with intent to distribute.