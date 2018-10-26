Two weeks later: McLoud police still searching for missing 75-year-old man

MCLOUD, Okla. – It has been two weeks and there is still no sign of a missing Oklahoma man.

Earlier this month, the McLoud Police Department issued a silver alert for 75-years-old Wesley Stillsmoking.

Officials say Stillsmoking was last seen near W. Oklahoma St. and S. Arena Rd around 2:36 a.m. on Oct. 13.

However, loved ones haven’t heard from him since.

It has been almost two weeks since he was last seen, and police are still searching for answers to his disappearance.

Stillsmoking may be in a gray, 2014 Dodge Journey. Police say the vehicle has a temporary tag with a possible date of 10/06/2018.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call police.