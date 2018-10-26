× Woman critically injured after being hit in Norman crosswalk

NORMAN, Okla. – A woman is in critical condition after she was hit while walking in a crosswalk in Norman.

Just after 7 p.m. on Thursday evening, Norman police were called to an accident at the intersection of Lindsey St. and George Ave.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2007 Toyota driven by 21-year-old Laura Amstutz was on George Ave. when she attempted to turn onto Lindsey St. and hit 27-year-old Destiny Guerrero.

Authorities say Guerrero was walking in the crosswalk on Lindsey St. when she was hit. She was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.