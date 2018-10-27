× Body found in Pottawatomie County

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. – A body was found in a ditch by a passerby near Hwy 9 and S. Rock Creek Saturday morning.

A jogger spotted the body and called police.

Police say there’s a field at the intersection and the body is in a ditch.

Pottawatomie Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency right now. They’re working with Shawnee PD and OSBI.

Officers are waiting for the medical examiner’s office to get on scene before they move in.

Authorities can’t make a positive description on whether it’s a man or woman right now.