× Breaking overnight: homicide at Del City apartment

DEL CITY, Okla. – Investigators were on the scene of a homicide at an apartment complex near SE 44th and Clendon Way around 10 p.m. Friday.

Authorities say the discovere one male victim on scene.

Officers talked to several witnesses, but there are no suspects at this time.

PIO Anthony Glover told News 4 it’s “still early in the investigation.”