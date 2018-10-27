× Cowboys Lead Longhorns After One Quarter

Oklahoma State’s football team leads Texas 17-7 after one quarter on Saturday night at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater.

The Cowboys got the ball first and after a nice kick return by Chuba Hubbard and a penalty against Texas for a late hit, OSU went 53 yards in four plays, with Taylor Cornelius throwing to Tylan Wallace for a 40-yard touchdown to make it 7-0 with 13:12 to play in the first quarter.

Texas tallied on their first drive as well, going 65 yards in seven plays, with quarterback Sam Ehlinger keeping on a 5-yard touchdown run to tie the game 7-7 with 9:58 to play in the first quarter.

Oklahoma State came right back to regain the lead, capping a 75-yard drive in 9 plays, with Cornelius passing to a wide open Jelani Woods for a 16-yard touchdown on 4th and 1, giving OSU a 14-7 lead with 6:43 to play in the first quarter.

After stopping Texas and forcing a punt, the Cowboys drove to get a 24-yard field goal from Matt Ammendola to extend the lead to 17-7 with 3:59 to play in the first quarter.

Cornelius is 9-of-12 passing for 134 yards, with Tylan Wallace catching four of those for 83 yards.

Justice Hill has 58 yards rushing and Chuba Hubbard has 56.

OSU has won three in a row over Texas.