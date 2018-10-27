× ODOC searching for man who walked away from Tulsa halfway house

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for Christopher Stone who walked away October 12 from the Tulsa Transitional Center.

Stone is white, 6′ 3″, and weighs about 165 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes.

Authorities say he sometimes uses the alias “Christopher W. Richard.”

Stone was serving sentences for theft, check forgery, meth possession, fraud, and growing marijuana.

Anyone with information can call our escapee hotline at 405-425-2698 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov.

All calls and emails are confidential.